NASA's SpaceX Crew-9 rocket successfully launched, headed to I.S.S.

NASA's SpaceX Crew-9 mission successfully launched from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station at 1:17 p.m. Saturday.

Meet the Crew-9 team:

NASA astronaut Nick Hague, commander, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov, mission specialist, will began their journey to the space station aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket and Dragon spacecraft.

PHOTO DATE: 10-26-23 LOCATION: Bldg. 8, Room 183 - Photo Studio SUBJECT: Official Crew-9 Crew Portraits with Zena Cardman, Nick Hague, Stephanie Wilson and Aleksandr Gorbunov. PHOTOGRAPHER: BILL STAFFORD AND ROBERT MARKOWITZ Expand

Joining Expedition 72 crew:

Once aboard the I.S.S., Hague and Gorbunov will become members of the Expedition 72 crew and perform research, technology demonstrations, and maintenance activities.

The pair will join NASA astronauts Don Petitt, Butch Wilmore, Suni Williams, as well as Roscosmos cosmonauts Alexey Ovchinin and Ivan Vagner.

Crew-9 is expected to dock at the International Space Station Sunday evening.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: