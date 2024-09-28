Expand / Collapse search

NASA's SpaceX Crew-9 rocket successfully launched, headed to I.S.S.

By
Updated  September 28, 2024 1:45pm EDT
Space
FOX 35 Orlando

SpaceX Crew-9 successfully launched from the space coast

NASA's SpaceX Crew-9 successfully launched the the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station Saturday afternoon. The crew is heading to the I.S.S. to join Expedition 72.

ORLANDO, Fl - NASA's SpaceX Crew-9 mission successfully launched from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station at 1:17 p.m. Saturday. 

Meet the Crew-9 team:

NASA astronaut Nick Hague, commander, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov, mission specialist, will began their journey to the space station aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket and Dragon spacecraft.

PHOTO DATE: 10-26-23 LOCATION: Bldg. 8, Room 183 - Photo Studio SUBJECT: Official Crew-9 Crew Portraits with Zena Cardman, Nick Hague, Stephanie Wilson and Aleksandr Gorbunov. PHOTOGRAPHER: BILL STAFFORD AND ROBERT MARKOWITZ

Expand

Joining Expedition 72 crew:

Once aboard the I.S.S., Hague and Gorbunov will become members of the Expedition 72 crew and perform research, technology demonstrations, and maintenance activities. 

The pair will join NASA astronauts Don Petitt, Butch Wilmore, Suni Williams, as well as Roscosmos cosmonauts Alexey Ovchinin and Ivan Vagner.

Crew-9 is expected to dock at the International Space Station Sunday evening. 

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: