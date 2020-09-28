NASA, SpaceX target Halloween launch for manned mission

article

NASA and SpaceX are now targeting 2:40 a.m. EDT Saturday, Oct. 31, for the launch of the agency’s SpaceX Crew-1 mission with astronauts to the International Space Station.

Astronauts Michael Hopkins, Victor Glover, and Shannon Walker of NASA and Soichi Noguchi of the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) will be carried to the station on the SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft on a Falcon 9 rocket from Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center.

The launch will be the first time an international crew will fly aboard a NASA-certified, commercially-owned-and-operated American rocket and spacecraft from American soil.

Kathy Lueders, associate administrator of the Human Exploration and Operations Mission Directorate of NASA's Human Spaceflight Program, tweeted out the updated timetable on Monday.

NASA discussed the upcoming launch on Tuesday.

The astronauts who will go on the manned mission spoke as well and they named the vehicle that will take them into space 'Resilience.'

They said that they will also all vote from space.

