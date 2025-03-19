NASA, SpaceX successfully return astronauts after nearly 10-month delay: 'Lesson learned'

The Brief NASA and SpaceX successfully returned astronauts Sunni Williams and Butch Wilmore after a nearly 10-month mission.

NASA and SpaceX successfully brought the Starliner duo back to earth after eight days turned into nearly 10 months for two test pilots.

NASA sees value in having 2 crew transport systems

What we know:

NASA and SpaceX successfully brought astronauts back to Earth after a mission that was supposed to last just over a week but instead stretched nearly 10 months. The Dragon capsule carrying astronauts Sunni Williams, Butch Wilmore, Nick Hague, and Aleksandr Gorbunov splashed down off the coast of Florida near Tallahassee at 5:57 p.m. on Tuesday. The crew was then flown to Houston for medical evaluations at Johnson Space Center.

In this handout image provided by NASA, NASA astronaut Butch Wilmore, left, Roscosmos cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov, second from left, and NASA astronauts Nick Hague, second from right, and Suni Williams, right are seen inside a SpaceX Dragon spacecra

NASA and SpaceX successfully brought the Starliner duo, astronauts Sunni Williams and Butch Wilmore, back to earth after eight days turned into nearly 10 months for two test pilots.

NASA sees value in having 2 crew transport systems

What we know:

NASA and SpaceX successfully brought astronauts back to Earth after a mission that was supposed to last just over a week but instead stretched nearly 10 months.

The Dragon capsule carrying astronauts Sunni Williams, Butch Wilmore, Nick Hague, and Aleksandr Gorbunov splashed down off the coast of Florida near Tallahassee at 5:57 p.m. on Tuesday. The crew was then flown to Houston for medical evaluations at Johnson Space Center.

What we don't know:

NASA has not provided a timeline for when the Starliner capsule, Boeing’s spacecraft, will be certified for future crewed missions. It remains unclear when astronauts will next be allowed to fly aboard Starliner.

The backstory:

Williams and Wilmore launched in June aboard Boeing’s Starliner for what was initially planned as a weeklong test flight. However, a series of delays kept them at the International Space Station for nearly 10 months. Eventually, NASA opted to bring them back aboard SpaceX’s Dragon capsule instead of the Starliner, which was originally meant to return them to Earth.

Big picture view:

NASA remains committed to working with both SpaceX and Boeing, emphasizing the importance of having multiple crew transportation systems. The agency does not want to risk another situation where astronauts are left without a reliable means of returning home. NASA officials have stated that lessons from this mission will help shape future plans for space travel and safety.

What they're saying:

NASA leadership expressed gratitude for the astronauts’ patience and dedication.

"I want to thank the Crew 9 team and the ground teams for their dedication, excellence, resilience, and flexibility during this expedition," said Joel Montalbano, NASA’s deputy associate administrator for space operations.

Steve Stich, program manager for NASA’s commercial crew program, reinforced the agency’s commitment to Boeing despite the mission setbacks.

"We’re working hand in hand with Boeing as well on certification of Starliner, getting that vehicle back to flight," Stich said.

He also highlighted the necessity of having more than one transport system to and from the ISS.

"Butch and Sunni’s return on Dragon to me shows how important it is to have two different crew transportation systems."

"This is a lesson learned for NASA, too," added Montalbano. "Such that when we do have Boeing and SpaceX both flying on a regular basis, we need to be able to do the opposite."

What's next:

Williams and Wilmore, who traveled 121 million miles in space, will be closely monitored by NASA doctors as they readjust to life on Earth. The agency expects them to reunite with their families sometime this week.

