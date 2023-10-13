Watch live: NASA, SpaceX Psyche mission to explore metal-rich asteroid

NASA and SpaceX are hoping to launch their Psyche spacecraft into space on Friday from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The Psych mission is seeking to explore a metal-rich asteroid located between Jupiter and Mars.

The launch is scheduled for 10:19 a.m. You can watch in the live player above.

NASA and SpaceX planned to launch the mission earlier this week, but had to postpone the launch twice due to thunderstormand unfavorable weather conditions in Florida.

"The mission will also demonstrate NASA’s first deep space test of the Deep Space Optical Communications (DSOC) system – high-bandwidth optical communications through space and back to Earth – from distances far exceeding the Moon – using a near-infrared laser," according to SpaceX's website.