NASA, SpaceX, Axiom Mission 4: How to watch live, stream
ORLANDO, Fla. - NASA, SpaceX and Axiom Space are targeting early Wednesday morning for the launch of Axiom Mission 4 following two prior scrubbed launches.
When will Axiom Mission 4 launch?
Timeline:
Axiom Mission 4 is targeting a 2:31 a.m. launch time on Wednesday, June 25, 2025.
It is scheduled to take-off from Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida, with the crew set to ride a new SpaceX Dragon spacecraft atop a Falcon 9 rocket.
Docking at the ISS is expected around 7 a.m. on Thursday, June 26.
The crew for the Axiom Mission 4 private astronaut mission to the International Space Station. Pilot Shubhanshu Shukla from India, Commander Peggy Whitson from the U.S., and Mission Specialists Sławosz Uzanański-Wiśniewksi from Poland and Tibor Kapu
What is Axiom Mission 4? What is the purpose?
Dig deeper:
Axiom Mission 4 is the fourth private astronaut mission to the International Space Station.
This mission marks the first government-sponsored spaceflight in more than four decades for India, Poland, and Hungary.
The private astronauts are scheduled to spend approximately two weeks aboard the space station, carrying out a mission focused on scientific research, educational outreach, and commercial projects.
Watch Axiom Mission 4 launch:
Who is part of the Axiom Mission 4 crew?
- Commander: Peggy Whitson – Former NASA astronaut and current director of human spaceflight at Axiom Space
- Pilot: Shubhanshu Shukla – Astronaut with the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO)
- Mission Specialist: Sławosz Uznański-Wiśniewski – Project astronaut with the European Space Agency (ESA), representing Poland
- Mission Specialist: Tibor Kapu – Astronaut with HUNOR (Hungarian to Orbit), representing Hungary
Axiom Mission 4 crew | CREDIT: Axiom Space
The Source: This story was written based on information shared by NASA, Axiom Space, and SpaceX.