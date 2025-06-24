NASA, SpaceX, Axiom Mission 4: How to watch live, stream

The Brief Axiom Mission 4 is set to launch at 2:31 a.m. on Wednesday, June 25, 2025, from Kennedy Space Center in Florida, carrying a private crew aboard a SpaceX Dragon spacecraft. The mission will dock with the International Space Station around 7 a.m. on Thursday, where the astronauts will spend about two weeks conducting science, outreach, and commercial activities.



NASA, SpaceX and Axiom Space are targeting early Wednesday morning for the launch of Axiom Mission 4 following two prior scrubbed launches.

When will Axiom Mission 4 launch?

Timeline:

Axiom Mission 4 is targeting a 2:31 a.m. launch time on Wednesday, June 25, 2025.

It is scheduled to take-off from Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida, with the crew set to ride a new SpaceX Dragon spacecraft atop a Falcon 9 rocket.

Docking at the ISS is expected around 7 a.m. on Thursday, June 26.

What is Axiom Mission 4? What is the purpose?

Dig deeper:

Axiom Mission 4 is the fourth private astronaut mission to the International Space Station.

This mission marks the first government-sponsored spaceflight in more than four decades for India, Poland, and Hungary.

The private astronauts are scheduled to spend approximately two weeks aboard the space station, carrying out a mission focused on scientific research, educational outreach, and commercial projects.

Who is part of the Axiom Mission 4 crew?

Commander: Peggy Whitson – Former NASA astronaut and current director of human spaceflight at Axiom Space

Pilot: Shubhanshu Shukla – Astronaut with the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO)

Mission Specialist: Sławosz Uznański-Wiśniewski – Project astronaut with the European Space Agency (ESA), representing Poland

Mission Specialist: Tibor Kapu – Astronaut with HUNOR (Hungarian to Orbit), representing Hungary

