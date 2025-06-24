Expand / Collapse search

NASA, SpaceX, Axiom Mission 4: How to watch live, stream

Published  June 24, 2025 7:17pm EDT
    • Axiom Mission 4 is set to launch at 2:31 a.m. on Wednesday, June 25, 2025, from Kennedy Space Center in Florida, carrying a private crew aboard a SpaceX Dragon spacecraft.
    • The mission will dock with the International Space Station around 7 a.m. on Thursday, where the astronauts will spend about two weeks conducting science, outreach, and commercial activities.

ORLANDO, Fla. - NASA, SpaceX and Axiom Space are targeting early Wednesday morning for the launch of Axiom Mission 4 following two prior scrubbed launches. 

When will Axiom Mission 4 launch?

Timeline:

Axiom Mission 4 is targeting a 2:31 a.m. launch time on Wednesday, June 25, 2025. 

It is scheduled to take-off from Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida, with the crew set to ride a new SpaceX Dragon spacecraft atop a Falcon 9 rocket. 

Docking at the ISS is expected around 7 a.m. on Thursday, June 26.

The crew for the Axiom Mission 4 private astronaut mission to the International Space Station. Pilot Shubhanshu Shukla from India, Commander Peggy Whitson from the U.S., and Mission Specialists Sławosz Uzanański-Wiśniewksi from Poland and Tibor Kapu

What is Axiom Mission 4? What is the purpose?

Axiom Mission 4 is the fourth private astronaut mission to the International Space Station. 

This mission marks the first government-sponsored spaceflight in more than four decades for India, Poland, and Hungary. 

The private astronauts are scheduled to spend approximately two weeks aboard the space station, carrying out a mission focused on scientific research, educational outreach, and commercial projects.

Who is part of the Axiom Mission 4 crew?

  • Commander: Peggy Whitson – Former NASA astronaut and current director of human spaceflight at Axiom Space
  • Pilot: Shubhanshu Shukla – Astronaut with the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO)
  • Mission Specialist: Sławosz Uznański-Wiśniewski – Project astronaut with the European Space Agency (ESA), representing Poland
  • Mission Specialist: Tibor Kapu – Astronaut with HUNOR (Hungarian to Orbit), representing Hungary

Axiom Mission 4 crew | CREDIT: Axiom Space

The Source: This story was written based on information shared by NASA, Axiom Space, and SpaceX.

