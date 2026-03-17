NASA may roll out Artemis II rocket to launch pad Thursday after tech issue resolved

The Brief NASA may roll out the Artemis II rocket to Launch Pad 39B on March 19, after completing pre-launch work ahead of schedule. Engineers replaced an electrical harness that had initially delayed the move. The rollout, which could take up to 12 hours, keeps early April launch windows possible.



NASA’s Artemis II rocket could roll out to Launch Pad 39B a day earlier than expected, following quicker-than-anticipated completion of pre-launch work.

Officials are finalizing the schedule as teams prepare for the 12-hour journey from the Vehicle Assembly Building.

What we know:

The Space Launch System (SLS) rocket, part of NASA’s Artemis II mission, may be moved from the Vehicle Assembly Building to Launch Pad 39B on Thursday, March 19.

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Engineers recently replaced an electrical harness on the flight termination system of the rocket’s core stage, which initially prompted a planned delay to Friday, March 20. The rollout itself is expected to take up to 12 hours, and NASA will provide a live stream of the move.

What we don't know:

NASA has not yet confirmed the exact start time for the rollout, which will be decided on Wednesday, March 18.

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Weather conditions leading up to the launch window could also influence the schedule, as officials continue to monitor forecasts closely.

The backstory:

The Artemis II mission is NASA’s first crewed mission around the Moon following Artemis I, which flew uncrewed in 2022.

The move to the launch pad is a critical step in final launch preparations, allowing engineers to complete final tests and integrations. A smooth rollout is essential to keep the early April launch window on track.

What they're saying:

NASA has highlighted that the successful resolution of the electrical harness issue "gained some of the time back," making an earlier rollout possible.

Officials also noted that a rollout on either March 19 or 20 "would still preserve the possibility of launching as early as Wednesday, April 1," with additional opportunities through April 6 and April 30.