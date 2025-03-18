NASA Crew-9 splash down: How to watch live, what to know

The Brief NASA's Crew-9 is set to splash down at 5:57 p.m. Tuesday, March 18, in the Gulf Coast near Tallahassee, Florida. SpaceX's returning Dragon capsule is carrying astronauts Suni Williams and Butch Wilmore, both who have been stranded in space for nine months. NASA's coverage of Crew-9's return to Earth will begin at 4:45 p.m. FOX 35 will live stream the coverage at the player in the top of this post.



On Tuesday evening, NASA's Crew-9 will splash down in the Gulf Coast near Tallahassee, Florida.

SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft is carrying Suni Williams and Butch Wilmore, both who have been stranded in space for nine months.

Here's everything you need to know about the mission and how to watch the splash down live.

How to watch and stream live

Local perspective:

The hatch between SpaceX's Dragon capsule and the International Space Station (ISS) closed at 11:05 p.m. on Monday. Dragon undocked from the ISS at 1:05 a.m. on Tuesday morning.

RELATED: NASA Crew-9 departs ISS for Earth live: Here's when they splash down off Florida's coast

You can watch NASA's live coverage of the journey in the X post below. Audio-only coverage will begin shortly after Dragon reaches orbit. NASA will resume streaming coverage at 4:45 p.m.

FOX 35 will live stream the coverage at the player in the top of this post.

NASA’s SpaceX Crew-9 members pose together for a portrait inside the vestibule between the International Space Station and the SpaceX Dragon crew spacecraft. Clockwise from left, are NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore, Nick Hague, and Suni Williams, and R Expand

When does Crew-9 return to Earth? Where will they splash down?

Timeline:

The Dragon capsule with Crew-9 aboard is expected to splash down off the coast of Florida on Tuesday evening. The estimated time is 5:57 p.m., according to NASA.

RELATED: Stranded NASA astronauts to return to Earth with Crew-9 during splashdown off Florida's coast

SpaceX said it should take about 17 hours to arrive back on Earth after undocking from the ISS.

Who is Crew-9?

The backstory:

Crew-9's mission consisted of four astronauts: NASA astronauts Nick Hague, Suni Williams, and Butch Wilmore, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov.

Williams and Wilmore were part of Boeing's successful, but flawed, Starliner mission to the ISS. What was to be a week-long visit, turned into a nearly 9-month stay aboard the ISS. The launch took place on June 5, 2024, and the crew arrived at the ISS the day after.

RELATED: NASA, SpaceX launch Crew-10 from Florida to relieve stranded astronauts at space station

The two NASA astronauts were supposed to be aboard the Space Station for about eight days, Boeing said. That ultimately turned into nine months.

Boeing's Starliner spacecraft returned to Earth without its crew due to safety concerns in September 2024.

Now, Williams and Wilmore will finally return to Earth aboard SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft.

The return is largely thanks to the four members of the Crew-10 mission who were sent to the ISS to relieve Crew-9.

The Crew-10 astronauts — Kirill Peskov, Nichole Ayers, Anne McClain and Takuya Onishi — launched March 14 from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The astronauts docked to the ISS at 12:04 a.m. on Sunday, March 16.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: