NASA: Crew-3 SpaceX mission delayed again due to 'minor medical issue' involving crew member

NASA is delaying its upcoming launch of the agency's Crew-3 SpaceX mission due to a "minor medical issue" involving one of its crew members.

NASA made the announcement on Monday, just two days before the planned launch to the International Space Station on Wednesday, Nov. 3.

Previously, the launch was scheduled for Halloween, but it was moved for weather-related reasons.

This latest delay is not a medical emergency and not related to COVID-19, according to NASA officials.

In a news release, NASA wrote, "The agency takes every effort to protect the crew prior to its launch through a health stabilization plan. Crew-3 astronauts will remain in quarantine at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida while preparing for their launch."

NASA officials said "teams will continue to monitor crew health" and evaluate possibly launch opportunities at the end of the week.

The earliest possible launch opportunity is 11:36 p.m. ET on Saturday, Nov. 6.