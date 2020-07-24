Mysterious seeds being mailed to Virginia residents could be from China

article

Several Virginia residents claim to have received unsolicited packages containing seeds that may have originated from China.

The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (VDACS) said the seeds in the packages are unknown at this time and may be invasive plant seeds.

Officials said the packages were sent by mail and may have Chinese writing on them.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

VDACS warns not to plant the seeds, as invasive species wreak havoc on the environment.

“Taking steps to prevent their introduction is the most effective method of reducing both the risk of invasive species infestations and the cost to control and mitigate those infestations,” the department said in a statement.

Advertisement

Anyone who has received a package containing seeds is asked to contact the Office of Plant Industry Services at 804-786-3515.

WATCH FOX 5 FOR THE LATEST



