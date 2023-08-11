'My heart is beating crazy': Video shows Florida deputy's exposure to fentanyl during traffic stop

A Florida deputy is recovering after being exposed to suspected fentanyl during a traffic stop Thursday afternoon, according to the Flagler Sheriff's Office.

The deputy was responding to multiple calls about a reckless driver that left the scene of a crash in Bunnell when the incident happened.

The driver, later identified as George Clemons, 61, of Crescent City, pulled over on his own on State Road 11.

When deputies arrived, they found Clemons in the driver's seat and narcotics, an empty beer can and a mini "shooter" of alcohol in plain view in the vehicle.

While wearing personal protection equipment, Deputy Nick Huzior began testing a powdery white substance found in the vehicle. He immediately began to feel lightheaded and asked a fellow deputy to call emergency medical personnel, body camera video showed.

Huzior reported feeling extremely lightheaded, shaky and could not feel his arm or legs.

The fellow deputy knew the narcotics being tested could contain fentanyl and gave Huzior a dose of Narcan. He gave him a second dose after several minutes went by without his condition improving, authorities said.

Crews with Flagler County Fire Rescue responded to the scene and took Huzior to a hospital where he received treatment at the emergency room. He was later released.

The narcotics Huzior was testing later tested presumptive positive for Fentanyl.

In a statement, Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly called the incident a "perfect example of the dangers law enforcement face each and every day from poison on the streets."

The sheriff said its deputies are well-trained and equipped with Narcan which allowed Huzior's fellow potentially save his life.

Clemons, who refused to participate in field sobriety exercises at the scene was arrested by Flagler County deputies on multiple charges including DUI, and fentanyl, cocaine and marijuana possession.

The Bunnell Police Department is also charging him with leaving the scene of a crash with damage.