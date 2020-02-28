Muslim center in Osceola County says sheriff's office took 'relaxed approach' to threats made

article

The American Muslim Leadership Council Center in Kissimmee says it has received threatening phone calls from an unknown person and is calling out the sheriff's office for not taking it seriously enough.

The Executive Director Imam Helmi Agha also reportedly received threats.

According to a press release, the center says the calls were made on Feb. 26 and officials immediately contacted the Osceola County Sheriff's Office and FBI.

The caller left at least two profanity-laced messages, asking about a man who he believed "shot up Orlando."

"You that Muslim, right? You that terrorist, right?" he said before going into a tirade.

"However, due to the relaxed approach from Osceola County sheriff, we are calling upon the U.S. attorney and the federal law enforcement to bring those who made the threat to justice and send a clear message that such actions will not be tolerated."

The center says the sheriff "failed the American Muslim community once again".

So now, Muslim officials are calling on the FBI and federal law enforcement for action to ensure their safety.

"Since the threats took place, the absence of law enforcement is extremely disturbing to the community. The Osceola County sheriff's actions clearly sends a message that says despite the seriousness of the threats, our community is not entitled to be protected."

In response, the Osceola County Sheriff's Office told FOX 35 News that it tried to call Imam Helmi Agha back, but he ignored their calls and could not meet with deputies.

The Osceola County Sheriff's Office sent FOX 35 News this statement:

"The sheriff’s office has increased patrols and is conducting routine checks of all mosques in the county. We have also alerted all other mosques of the recent threats to ensure that all incidents are reported to us immediately. The sheriff’s office has documented and investigated this incident but at this time there are no further details."