Multiple vehicles disabled after flash flooding in St. Cloud, officials say

Multiple vehicles in St. Cloud were disabled Saturday after rain flooded area roads, according to a city official.

The official said about six vehicles were disabled on area roads, with some roads being eight to ten inches deep in rain.

According to the official, the areas of Nolte Road and Innovation Drive as well as areas along 13th Street were flooded the most.

There were no injuries reported from the flash flooding.

Officials warned drivers how important it is to turn around when they see deep waters on the roadway to avoid a possible dangerous situation.