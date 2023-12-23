Multiple juveniles rescued from rough Florida beach waters days before Christmas

Watch FOX 35 Live

Three juveniles had to be rescued off the coast of Cocoa Beach Friday afternoon, officials said.

Around 1:18 p.m., several units from the Cocoa Beach Police Department and Fire Department responded to the area of the beach, north of Minutemen Causeway.

Several juveniles were located and removed. One of them was unresponsive and lifesaving measures were conducted.

All three were transported to a local area hospital for medical treatment, officials said.

They all were visiting from out of state.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call the Cocoa Beach Police Department's Criminal Investigations Division at 321-868-3251.