Christmas Eve crash leaves Viera community grieving over football player's death

A Brevard County community is mourning the death of a local athlete.

Brian Moss, a 15-year-old freshman football player from Viera High School, was killed in a Christmas Eve crash.

What they're saying:

Moss was killed while returning home with his family from a holiday party in Volusia County, according to school officials.

Coaches and teammates described Moss as a standout athlete and a positive presence on and off the field. He wore jersey No. 34 for the Viera Hawks.

School leaders said counseling and support services will be available to students when classes resume after winter break.

Moss’ jersey has been placed in the team’s weight room in his honor, and a celebration of life is scheduled for Saturday at the Viera High School football field.

