Multiple hurt after boat crashes into rocks near Jetty Park, officials say

Multiple agencies in Brevard County are investigating after a boat crash left multiple people injured near Jetty Park, according to the Brevard County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said a boat crashed into the rocks in the port across from Jetty Park around 6:20 p.m.

Officials said multiple people went to area hospitals with injuries. Four patients were transported as trauma alerts, according to Canaveral Fire Rescue.

All injured in the crash are accounted for, according to deputies.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Cinservation Commission is also investigating the crash.