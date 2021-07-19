Multi-state operation targets aggressive, high-speed drivers

article

The Florida Highway Patrol along with other agencies have extra eyes on the roads this week as part of a multi-state operation to crack down on bad drivers.

Lt. Kim Montes, with the agency, said fatal crashes are happening at an alarming rate in Orange County: 83 so far this year compared to 54 at the same time last year.

Troopers said at a press conference Monday that speed is a factor 90% of the time.

"We have seen cars doing 50 plus miles over the speed limit on 408, on 417, on I-4, on the turnpike and those drivers are putting all of us at risk," Montes said.

She warned street racing won’t be tolerated and said offenders will face serious consequences.

"It’s putting trooper lives at risk because we’re having to go to speeds at 100 mph to catch these drivers, so you’re putting troopers' lives at risk. That’s why if we catch you, you’re going to jail," she said.

Advertisement

Georgia and three other states are participating in "Operation Southern Shield," which was developed by the National Highway Safety Administration.