Mount Dora police lead multi-agency effort to drain, search pond in Deltona

Multiple law enforcement agencies descended on a drained pond in Volusia County on Monday as part of an ongoing criminal investigation led by Mount Dora police.

What we know:

The Mount Dora Police Department is leading a multi-agency investigation in Volusia County. On Monday, they drained a pond near Debary Avenue and North Road in Deltona. Drone video captured by SkyFOX showed dozens of patrol vehicles near the intersection.

The MDPD has partnered with the Volusia County Sheriff's office and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. For several hours, detectives investigated the pond and the surrounding area. Excavator machines were used to dig into the bank.

What we don't know:

Officials have not disclosed what, if anything, has been found. A spokesperson with MDPD told FOX 35 News the search was part of an "ongoing criminal investigation." Police have yet to release any details about the nature of the investigation.

Neighbors reported seeing a law enforcement presence in the area on at least two other occasions in recent weeks.