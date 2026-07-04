Motorcyclist killed in Osceola County crash: FHP

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The Brief The crash took place around 11:30 p.m. Officials say the motorcyclist failed to observe the Mazda slowing or traveling ahead and struck the vehicle's rear right corner. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.



A motorcyclist was killed following a crash on U.S. Highway 192 near Vacanza Boulevard on Friday evening, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash took place around 11:30 p.m.

What we know:

Authorities said the crash occurred as a 2000 Harley-Davidson motorcycle was traveling eastbound in the inside lane of U.S. Highway 192. Ahead of the motorcycle, a 2025 Mazda CX-50 was also traveling eastbound in the same lane.

Officials say the 45-year-old motorcyclist failed to observe the Mazda slowing or traveling ahead and struck the vehicle's rear right corner.

Emergency responders transported the motorcycle rider to Osceola Regional Medical Center, where the 45-year-old man from Kissimmee was later pronounced deceased.

The occupants of the Mazda were not identified, and no additional injuries have been reported.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. Officials have not released the identity of the deceased pending notification of next of kin.