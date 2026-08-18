Tiffany Moore Russell, Chris Messina advance to runoff for Orange County mayor

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The Brief Tiffany Moore Russell led with nearly 32% of the vote, while Chris Messina received about 28% to advance to November. Former U.S. Rep. Stephanie Murphy finished third with about 26% despite spending nearly $1.9 million. The winner in November will succeed term-limited Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings.



Orange County Clerk of Court Tiffany Moore Russell and business/entrepreneur Chris Messina advanced to a November runoff for Orange County mayor.

Former U.S. Rep. Stephanie Murphy fell short despite significantly outspending her opponents. Moore Russell led the field with nearly 32% of the vote, followed by Messina, the race’s lone Republican, with about 28%. Murphy finished third with roughly 26%, about 2,500 votes short of advancing, while County Commissioner Mayra Uribe received about 15%.

What we know:

Moore Russell and Messina were the lowest spenders in the contest, while Murphy spent nearly $1.9 million on the primary.

Moore Russell, who was elected two decades ago as Orange County’s youngest-ever county commissioner, celebrated with supporters Tuesday night, saying her support demonstrated that voters could overcome a candidate’s financial advantage.

The incumbent, Jerry Demings, is term-limited and couldn’t run again.