Motorcyclist killed in Lake County crash while attempting to pass traffic

A motorcyclist was killed Monday afternoon in a crash on State Road 33 in Lake County after attempting to pass traffic in a no-passing zone, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

What we know:

Troopers said the fatal crash happened around 12:03 p.m. at the intersection of State Road 33 and Pine Island Road in Groveland. Preliminary evidence shows a 2024 Yamaha YZF-R1 motorcycle was traveling southbound behind a 2019 Ford F-250, also headed south on SR-33.

As the motorcyclist attempted to pass vehicles in a no-passing zone, the driver of the Ford truck — a 63-year-old woman from Inverness — began to turn left onto Pine Island Road. The motorcycle collided with the left side of the truck.

The male motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. The truck driver sustained minor injuries and was transported to South Lake Hospital, troopers said.

Both directions of SR-33 near the crash site remain blocked as the investigation continues. Additional information will be released pending further investigation, officials said.

