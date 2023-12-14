Expand / Collapse search

Motorcyclist killed in Seminole County crash, FHP says

By Kiah Armstrong
Oviedo
OVIEDO, Fla. - A motorcyclist was killed after being hit by a car in Oviedo Wednesday night, Florida Highway Patrol said. 

A 19-year-old was traveling southbound on Alafaya Trail in a Kia Forte approaching Park Road in the left turn lane. 

A 22-year-old motorcyclist was traveling northbound on Alafaya Trail approaching Park Road in the center lane. 

The Kia driver made a left turn to travel east on Park Road and collided with the motorcyclist. 

The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital and pronounced deceased, FHP said. 

The crash remains under investigation. 