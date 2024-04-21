Motorcyclist killed in Orange County crash: FHP

article

A motorcyclist died following a crash in Orange County, Florida Highway Patrol said.

Shortly after 3 a.m, Sunday, a Kia Soul was traveling eastbound exiting a private driveway while approaching U.S. Highway 441 south of Cypress Crossing drive.

When the Kia driver turned right into the inside lane of U.S. 441, they entered the direct path of the motorcyclist, who was traveling south on U.S. 441, FHP said.

The motorcyclist, a 39-year-old man from Kissimmee, was pronounced deceased at the scene while the Kia driver was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.