Motorcyclist dies after striking two deer in Flagler County

article

A man who was riding his motorcycle in Flagler County was killed after striking two deer who walked onto the roadway Sunday morning.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the 50-year-old Palm Coast man was traveling eastbound on Firethorn Road around 12:45 a.m.

At some point, two deer walked into the path of his motorcycle. He struck both deer and his motorcycle overturned onto its side in the roadway, FHP said.

The man was taken to a hospital in Palm Coast, where he was later pronounced dead.