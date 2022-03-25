Mother duck leaves Florida maternity facility with 10 newborn ducklings

article

A mother duck was escorted from a labor-and-delivery facility in Jacksonville, Florida, on Wednesday, March 23, along with her 10 newborn ducklings which were hatched in a courtyard of the building, according to hospital management.

Video posted on Facebook by Beaches OBGYN – which provides obstetrics and gynecology services at Baptist Medical Center Beaches – shows hospital staff ushering the ducks toward the exit.

"This smart mama duck found herself at the right place when she delivered her babies in the labor and delivery atrium of Baptist Beaches this week," Beaches OBGYN wrote on Facebook. "Congrats, Mama! We’ll see you in six weeks for your follow-up," they added.

Speaking to Storyful, spokesperson for Beaches OBGYN said one of its staff members, Dr Anita Patel, said the duck must have flown into the internal courtyard to lay her eggs.

