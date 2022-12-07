Most popular dog, cat names in Orlando for 2022

article

Every year, Rover uses its data to compile the most popular dog and cat names throughout the U.S. This year, the online marketplace for pet care has released a localized list just for Orlando.

According to Rover, the names dog owners choose to give their pets are typically a direct reflection of who they are, what they like, and what's going on in the world at the time.

Take a look at the list below to see if you're pet's name made the cut.

Most popular male dog names in Orlando

1. Max

2. Milo

3. Cooper

4. Charlie

5. Rocky

Most popular female dog names in Orlando

1. Luna

2. Bella

3. Daisy

4. Lola

5. Lily

Most popular male cat names in Orlando

1. Oliver

2. Simba

3. Felix

4. Milo

5. Jasper

Most popular female cat names in Orlando

1. Luna

2. Mia

3. Lily

4. Callie

5. Chloe

Over a million pet parents were used to determine the most common dog and girl boy names in the U.S. for 2022. Here's the list:

Most popular boy dog names in the U.S.

1. Max

2. Charlie

3. Cooper

4. Milo

5. Buddy

6. Rocky

7. Bear

8. Teddy

9. Duke

10. Leo

Most popular girl dog names in the U.S.

1. Luna

2. Bella

3. Daisy

4. Lucy

5. Lily

6. Zoe

7. Lola

8. Sadie

9. Bailey

10. Stella