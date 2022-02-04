Monument to honor freed slaves who founded City of Melbourne

A group is working to put up a monument to honor the three freed slaves who founded the City of Melbourne.

The Concerned Citizens Committee of South Brevard is working to put up a monument in Melbourne to honor they city's founders. The monument will honor Peter Wright, Balaam Allen, and Wright Brothers. All three men were freed slaves and went on to found the City of Melbourne in 1867.

"Very few people, very few are aware Melbourne was founded by three freed slaves," said President Joseph McNeil.

Teri Jones is a historian and has worked to dig into the history of Melbourne's founders. She found that each made their mark in the city's beginnings by starting the first church in the area, opening the first grocery store, and becoming the first postman in the area.

"It’s our joint effort to bring together their story to this community," said Jones. "We want students to know about it, we want the community to know about it."

The project will cost about $400,000. So far the group has raised $13,000 and has the support of key members in the county. Sheriff Wayne Ivey has vouched to help the group fundraise to meet its goal. They're also applying for grants.

"They set up their schoolhouses, homes, and some of those buildings are still up today," said Sheriff Ivey. "It is a fascinating story to look at three individuals that were once held in slavery and became the catalyst of what became of Melbourne today."

McNeil and Jones are hoping to have the monument approved by the city this month and the monument up in about two years.

"We’re working to tell the story, enlighten our community and make it a story of importance across the nation," said Jones.

You can donate here.