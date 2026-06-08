Judge denies bond for man accused of shooting stranger in Orange City

The Brief A judge denied bond for a 21-year-old man accused of shooting a stranger after an argument outside an Orange City store. Police say Joseph Aviles fired three shots from a vehicle, hitting the victim twice in the back. The victim is recovering after surgery, and Aviles is due back in court next week.



A 21-year-old man accused of shooting a stranger following an argument outside an Orange City shopping plaza will remain in jail after a judge denied bond Monday.

Joseph Aviles faces an aggravated battery charge in connection with a shooting Saturday morning that left one man injured.

The backstory:

According to police, the incident began outside an Ollie’s Bargain Outlet when Aviles approached the victim and made a comment that sparked a verbal argument.

Investigators said the confrontation appeared to be winding down when Aviles got into a vehicle and allegedly fired three shots from the passenger seat.

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The victim was struck twice in the back, according to an arrest report.

Aviles' attorney asked the court to set a $150,000 bond with conditions including no contact with the victim and no access to firearms. The judge denied the request, citing the seriousness of the allegations and the use of a firearm.

Witnesses told investigators that Aviles and a woman who was driving the vehicle left the scene after the shooting.

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Police later located the woman, who has been cooperating with investigators. Authorities said her young son was in the vehicle at the time and that the pair had been shopping for items for the child’s fourth birthday party.

No charges have been filed against the woman.

What's next:

The victim is recovering after undergoing surgery and is expected to survive.

Aviles is scheduled to return to court next week.