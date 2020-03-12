Montverde Academy shifting to virtual learning due to coronavirus concerns

Montverde Academy in Lake County will not re-open for students after their Spring Break next week over concerns of coronavirus.

According to the Montverde Academy website, classes will not resume until April 14. Students were set to be on Spring Break next week. Afterward, they will have a virtual classroom. The school said in a letter, teachers will continue to report to school on March 23, but students will not. Teachers will use videoconferencing tools and assign individual homework assignments for students to do at home.

"I do think we need to take precautions and just do our little part," said a parent Johanna Martin.

Martin said her third-grader went home with homework for weeks. She sais while teachers will guide them, they'll have to play the role of teacher for their younger students. Some worry about working parents.

"It relies on the parent being there," said Martin.

In a statement on the Montverde Academy website, the school said:

Given the uncertain trajectory of the virus and our desire to support public health efforts to contain its spread, we have decided to delay the opening of school following spring vacation until Tuesday, April 14 and instead resume the delivery of virtual academia commencing on Monday, March 23.

Some parents say a lot of the work for upperclassman is already online.

"They have their iPads and technology base so, for them, they saw no problem with it," said parent Scott Gerkin.

Parents hope precautions the school is taking will help protect their children.

"Sometimes it feels like you’re being over precautious, but I think you’d rather be safe than sorry," Gerkin said.

