Montgomery County Plane Crash: Photos show miraculous rescue after aircraft crashes into power lines

The pilot and passenger of a small plane that crashed into power lines Sunday in the Gaithersburg area of Montgomery County miraculously escaped with their lives.

Images from the scene show the aircraft dangling 100 feet off of the ground as crews worked to free them from the wreckage. Police identified the pilot is as Patrick Merkle, 65, of Washington, D.C. and the passenger as Jan Williams, 66, of Louisiana.

Finally, after several hours suspended in the air, the two were rescued.

Now, investigators continue their search for answers as to why the plane crashed.