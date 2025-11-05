Mom remains hospitalized weeks after Cocoa hit-and-run; suspected driver still at-large

The Brief A mother is still hospitalized after a hit-and-run accident in Cocoa last month. FHP still hasn’t made an arrest in the case. Friends are pushing for justice to be served as they support the victim.



A mother remains hospitalized following a hit-and-run accident in Cocoa last month.

No arrests have been made in the case, according to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP).

The backstory:

The crash happened Saturday night, Oct. 25, at the intersection of Clearlake Road and State Road 520 in Cocoa, according to the FHP. Investigators said the motorcyclist was turning when another vehicle hit the bike and sped away, leaving both victims in the roadway.

One of the victims, identified by family as Sherry Rickards, remains hospitalized with life-altering injuries. She suffered a brain bleed, small stroke and several leg injuries because of the crash on Oct. 25.

FHP officials said they received a tip about the vehicle involved in the crash and have taken it into custody as part of the investigation. The driver has not been identified, and the case remains active with no arrest weeks later.

What they're saying:

Sherry’s friends and family are fundraising for her and trying to support her four sons and one grandson.

"It just blows my mind that anybody has no heart – just to leave these people on the road like that," said Taryn McGee, who’s a close family friend and knows the hit-and-run victim.

Sherry is known as the rock of the family, so the tragedy is devastating.

"It’s been hard just because I know the family, and they’re devastated. Seeing her like that, it seems unreal. It really does," said McGee.

The family has an online fundraiser to support Sherry and her family. They’re also hosting a benefit at Salty Sisters Bar and Grill on Dec. 12 from 2 to 5 p.m.

What you can do:

Authorities are asking anyone with information about the crash to contact the Florida Highway Patrol or Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS (8477).