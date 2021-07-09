FOX 35 EXCLUSIVE: Mom shares her story after lashing out at ticket agent in Orlando airport

An Orlando police arrest affidavit said a woman lost her temper at a counter at Orlando International Airport.

According to police, a Frontier Airlines employee filmed an Instagram video that allegedly shows traveler Dana Pierre losing her cool, throwing a keyboard, and lifting a pole above her head.

Now, Pierre is speaking out about what happened and sai there are two sides to every story.

"The lady said that me and my kids could not get on...because she said that we was three minutes late," Pierre explained.

She was arrested a short while later.

"I felt what they did was wrong and how I reacted was also wrong, but I was triggered and I needed to go home with my kids."

Pierre bonded out of jail and flew home to New York with her children on a different airline. We reached out to Frontier Airlines for comment, but we had not heard at the time this story was published.

