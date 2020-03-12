MLB delays opening day for baseball

article

Major League Baseball will delay opening day by at least 2 weeks and will suspend the rest of the spring training schedule in response to the coronavirus.

The decision came after a call with the 30 clubs and consultation with the players union.

In a statement, the league said that the action was being taken "in the interests of the safety and well-being of our players, Clubs and our millions of loyal fans."

Opening day had been scheduled for March 26. It is unclear if the league will still play a 162-game season or if it will be shortened.

The NBA previously announced a temporary suspension of games after several players tested positive for the virus.

NCAA league basketball tournaments were also canceled on Thursday.

RELATED: CoronavirusNOW.com, FOX launches national hub for COVID-19 news and updates.