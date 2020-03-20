Missouri chancellor tapped to lead UCF

article

After a months-long search, the chancellor of the University of Missouri has been tapped to serve as president of the University of Central Florida.

The UCF Board of Trustees on Friday named Alexander Cartwright as president-elect, with the state university system’s Board of Governors expected to confirm the selection on Wednesday, according to an announcement by UCF.

Cartwright has served as chancellor of the University of Missouri since 2017 and previously served as provost and executive vice chancellor for the State University of New York.

“This is an opportunity to build on a metropolitan research university with an ecosystem of industry partnership and a diverse student body of almost 70,000 students,” Cartwright said in a statement posted on the UCF website.

“That to me is extremely exciting.”

If confirmed, Cartwright will replace interim President Thad Seymour Jr. Seymour took the interim post early last year after the resignation of former President Dale Whittaker amid a controversy about the misuse of money for building projects.

Seymour also is the university’s vice president for partnerships and chief innovation officer.

UCF said the presidential search process lasted six months.