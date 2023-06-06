Mission Opossum-ible: Daring creature saved from ledge on Jacksonville bridge

A Wildlife Rescue Coalition volunteer and a Jacksonville sheriff's deputy rescued an opossum that was sitting on the ledge of the Matthews Bridge in Jacksonville on Monday.

In a post on social media, the Wildlife Rescue Coalition of Northeast Florida shared photos of the opossum that was on the edge of the platform, close to falling off completely. In the photo, the opossum is ecstatic to finally be in the safe arms of the volunteer.

You may wonder how did this creature get to this point? Well, there are many reasons why they found this little guy away from its habitat.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation's website, opossums are typically seen at night and are considered nocturnal creatures. Naturally, their eyesight is great at night, and terrible during the day. With that being said, the possum above could have just stumbled upon the bridge unknowingly.

Though it is uncommon to see an opossum during the day, check out these tips to see how to live cohesively.

How do I reduce the number of opossum appearances?

There are some steps that homeowners can take to reduce the likelihood of seeing an opossum.

Secure any trash left outside

Do not leave any pet food, bird seeds, or even fruit outside

Fill holes or crevices that these creatures can live in

How do opossums benefit the ecosystem?

These creatures are beneficial as they control the populations of rodents, insects, and other animals. Without them controlling these other species, things would get out of control and there would be more pest infestations.

What should I do if I spot an opossum on my property?

If you notice an opossum on your property here are some things that you can do to remove it.