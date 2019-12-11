Missing Orange County boy found safe

article

UPDATE:

Emory Mitchell has been located and is safe. has been located and is safe.

EARLIER STORY:

The Orange County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing 12-year-old boy.

Emory Mitchell was last seen on Tuesday around 2:00 p.m. in the area of Beatrice Drive in Orlando. Deputies say there is concern for his well-being due to this age.

He was seen wearing a gray shirt, black shorts and red Jordan sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to call 407-836-4357 or 911.