Missing Child Alert issued for 5-year-old Florida girl

A statewide Missing Child Alert has been issued for a 5-year-old girl who was last seen in St. Augustine.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said 5-year-old Asia Myers was last spotted in the 800 block of West 3rd Street early Thursday morning.

Asia is described as being 3 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 100 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

The child may be in the company Lula Wise, who investigators say is 5 feet 3 inches tall and 160 pounds. She has black hair and black eyes.

They may be traveling in a 2019 black Hyundai Sonata with Florida tag number NAJJ74.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is urged to call the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office at 904-824-8304, or dial 911.