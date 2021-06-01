Missing Child Alert issued for 14-year-old girl

article

A Missing Child Alert has been issued for a 14-year-old girl in Calhoun County.

Officials say they are looking for Kaylee Phillips, of Blountstown.

Investigators say Phillips was last seen in the area of Northwest Orange Avenue in Blountstown on Monday.

They say she was wearing glasses and a large backpack and may be traveling with a pink and white Huffy bicycle.

Advertisement

Anyone who might see Phillips is asked to call the Blountstown Police Department at 850-674-5987 or contact 911.