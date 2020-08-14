Missing Child Alert for 6-year-old Florida girl canceled

article

ALERT CANCELED:

Authorities have canceled a Florida Missing Child Alert that was issued for a 6-year-old girl after she and her mom left for errands and never returned. The child is safe, according to the Pasco County Sheriff's Office.

EARLIER:

The Pasco County Sheriff's Office says 39-year-old Ashley Norsworthy and her daughter Solidad Padilla were last seen on Aug. 12 around their home on Nixon Road in Holiday.

Norsworthy said she and the little girl were going to run errands at a nearby store, but they never returned.

There is concern for their well-being, though no threats of harm were made. Investigators said necessary medications were not taken with them.

Solidad is 3-feet, 4-inches tall and weighs 50 pounds. She has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Norsworthy is 5-feet, 5-inches tall with brown hair and brown eyes. They were last seen in a gray 2017 Toyota RAV4 with tinted windows and a Florida tag 846 LFD.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Pasco Sheriff's Office at 727-847-8102.