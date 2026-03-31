Artemis II viewing: Jetty Park day passes sold out for historic launch

The Brief NASA targets a Wednesday launch of Artemis II, a crewed moon mission — the first in over 50 years. Crowds are flooding Florida’s Space Coast, with packed viewing areas and a major economic boost expected. Weather looks mostly favorable, as the mission advances long-term plans for a sustained human presence on the moon.



The countdown is underway for a historic return to deep space, with NASA targeting a Wednesday evening launch of the Artemis II mission from Florida’s Space Coast.

If successful, the mission will send four astronauts on a journey around the moon — the first crewed lunar mission in more than 50 years.

Officials say the launch remains on schedule, with a 90-minute window opening at 6:24 p.m. ET. Backup opportunities extend into early April if needed.

Jetty Park access

What You Need To Know:

Port Canaveral has outlined access plans ahead of NASA’s Artemis II launch.

Parking day passes for Jetty Park are sold out, and entry will be limited to those who pre-purchased passes and annual pass holders, though admission is not guaranteed for the latter.

No additional public parking will be available on launch day.

Visitors flood Space Coast ahead of launch

Local perspective:

Crowds are already gathering across Brevard County, with campsites filling up and spectators arriving from around the world to witness the launch in person.

At Jetty Park and other viewing areas, families, space enthusiasts and tourists are setting up days in advance for a chance to see the rocket lift off.

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"I think it’s going to be big," one visitor said, noting the rarity of witnessing such an event firsthand.

For some, the mission carries echoes of history. Spectators recalled watching Neil Armstrong take the first steps on the moon in 1969 and said Artemis II could inspire a new generation.

The mission is part of a broader effort to return humans to the lunar surface and eventually establish a sustained presence there later this decade.

Economic boost expected for local businesses

The influx of visitors is expected to deliver a major economic boost to the region.

Hotels along the coast are fully booked, popular viewing spots have sold out, and local businesses are preparing for a surge in customers.

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Officials estimate the launch could generate tens of millions of dollars in economic impact, driven by tourism and increased spending across the Space Coast.

Weather conditions appear favorable

Looking Ahead:

Forecasters say conditions are generally favorable for launch, though winds could approach operational limits.

Meteorologists expect wind speeds near 24 mph around launch time — below the threshold that would trigger a delay. Earlier showers are forecast to clear before the evening window, with temperatures in the low 70s.

Launch rules also require no nearby lightning and limited cloud cover to avoid risk to the crew.

Artemis program aims for long-term lunar presence

Artemis II is a key step in NASA’s long-term exploration goals, including future lunar landings and the development of a permanent base on the moon.

Trajectory for Artemis II, NASA’s first flight with crew aboard SLS, Orion to pave the way for long-term return to the Moon, missions to Mars. (NASA)

Officials say the mission marks the beginning of a broader campaign that could eventually support deep space travel beyond the moon.

For now, all eyes are on Wednesday evening, as thousands gather for a front-row seat to what could be a defining moment in modern space exploration.