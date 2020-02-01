Missing Child Alert canceled after 8-year-old Jacksonville girl found safe

article

(UPDATE) Officials with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement say Alayjah Bridges is safe.

A Florida Missing Child Alert was issued for an 8-year-old out of Jacksonville.

Officials are looking for Alayjah Bridges.

She was last seen on West 9th Street in Jacksonville on Friday.

Investigators say she was last seen wearing a black T-shirt with "S.P. Livingston Elementary School" written on it with white letters, black pants and carrying a black, glitter backpack.

Anyone who might know where she is is asked to contact the Florida Department of Law Enforcement or the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500, or call 911.