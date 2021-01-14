Missing Charlotte County man last seen at Moose Lodge in Englewood

article

The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office is trying to locate a 79-year-old man who was last seen at Gulf Cove Moose Lodge in Englewood.

James Bernard Pidgeon is considered missing and endangered.

He was last seen at the Gulf Cove Moose Lodge located at 4212 N. Access Road in Englewood.

He is believed to be driving a black 2007 Chevrolet Colorado pickup truck with a white 'Boston Strong' sticker on the right rear window. The truck also has a sticker with a white horse on the left rear window.

James Pidgeon; courtesy Charlotte County Sheriff's Office

Pidgeon was reportedly headed south on Highway 27, at Interstate 4, in Polk County.

A photo of Pidgeon, provided by the sheriff's office shows Pidgeon wearing a dark-colored tracksuit with a white stripe down the sleeve and a white cowboy hat. The sheriff's office said it was the outfit he was last seen wearing.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of James Pidgeon is asked to contact the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office at 941-639-0013 or any local law enforcement agency.