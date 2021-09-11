Missing baby from Central Florida found safe

article

UPDATE:

Deputies say Brittany Stover has been found safe.

EARLIER STORY:

The Marion County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing 6 month old baby.

Brittany Stover was last seen at her residence of 19325 SE 92nd Street in Ocklawaha.

"There is currently a court order to take her into custody," deputies said Saturday.

Law enforcement is concerned for Brittany’s safety.

If you have any information about her whereabouts or if you see Brittany, please call 911.

