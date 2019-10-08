Missing and endangered 15-year-old girl from New Smyrna Beach found safe

article

**UPDATE: Alyanna has been found safe.**

The Volusia County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's helping locating a missing and endangered teenage girl.

Alyanna Bailey, 15, has been missing since Monday night. She was last seen leaving on foot from 5300 S. Atlantic Ave. in New Smyrna Beach, Florida.

Deputies say Bailey has a history of running away and is considered endangered. She is described as being between 5-foot 2-inches and 5-foot 4-inches tall. Bailey has brown hair and wears glasses. She was last seen wearing a black jacket, shirt and pants.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911.