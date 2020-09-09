Missing 90-year-old Orlando man with Alzheimer's found safe
ORLANDO, Fla. - UPDATE:
Rafael Fernando Guajaro has been found safe.
EARLIER STORY:
Orlando police are asking for the public's help locating 90-year-old Rafael Fernando Guajaro.
Police say Rafael went missing from the Days Inn on International Drive late Tuesday night.
Rafael suffers from Alzheimer's/Dementia, according to police, and he is considered endangered. He was last seen wearing black shoes, grey pants, and an off-white polo shirt. Raphael speaks mostly Spanish and walks with his feet facing outward.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911.