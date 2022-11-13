Missing 3-year-old boy from Seminole County found dead in retention pond, sheriff's office says

article

A missing 3-year-old from Seminole County died Sunday afternoon after he was found in a nearby retention pond, the Seminole County Sheriff's Office said.

Axel Caballero was located by the Seminole County Sheriff's Office dive team in the pond. He was last seen in the area of the 1380 block of Ponce De Leon Boulevard in Winter Springs and was wearing a green shirt and a diaper.

The sheriff's office previously reported that Axel wandered away from his home Sunday.