Millions in unclaimed property found at 'Holiday Money Hunt'

Florida Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Jimmy Patronis announced on Monday that currently, the Orlando area holds more than $395 million in unclaimed property.

With the holiday season just beginning, Patronis is encouraging Floridians to join his Holiday Money Hunt and search to see if you or your business has unclaimed property in Florida.

The Holiday Money Hunt is intended to spread the word and help Floridians recover and claim cash that has been unknown or lost.

Currently, Florida has $2.5 billion in Unclaimed Property and he is on a mission to return every last cent back to its rightful owners.

Breakdown of Unclaimed Property Available by County

· Brevard $60 million

Flagler $7.99 million

·Lake $28.7 million

Marion $27.42 million

Orange $143.7 million

·Osceola $25.59 million

Seminole $40.33 million

Sumter $6.66 million

Volusia $54.63 million

The most common types of unclaimed property are dormant bank accounts, unclaimed insurance proceeds, stocks, dividends, uncashed checks, deposits, credit balances, and refunds. The unclaimed property also includes contents from abandoned safe deposit boxes in financial institutions.

One in five Floridians has Unclaimed Property just waiting to be claimed and it only takes a few minutes to search now by visiting FLTreasureHunt.gov .

