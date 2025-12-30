Michigan, Texas meet in Cheez-It Citrus Bowl amid coaching change, transition

The Brief Michigan faces Texas in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl while adjusting to a head coaching change. Kyle Whittingham has been hired, with Biff Poggi guiding the team for the postseason. Quarterbacks and opt-outs loom large in a matchup of college football blue bloods.



The Michigan Wolverines arrived in Orlando carrying both uncertainty and opportunity into bowl week.

The program is trying to steady itself while preparing for a big postseason matchup against another college football heavyweight in Texas.

What we know:

No. 18 Michigan will play No. 14 Texas in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl on Wednesday as the Wolverines navigate a major transition at the top of the program.

Sherrone Moore was fired as head coach on Dec. 10 after the school said he had an inappropriate relationship with a staff member.

Former Utah coach Kyle Whittingham has been hired as Michigan’s next head coach and was introduced Sunday, briefly meeting the team at its hotel in Orlando. Interim coach Biff Poggi continues to oversee the team’s day-to-day preparation for the bowl game.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear how quickly Whittingham will put his stamp on the program beyond this postseason, or how the coaching change will affect roster decisions heading into the offseason. Michigan’s longer-term stability, including how players respond during recruiting and the transfer portal window, will only become clearer in the months following the bowl game.

What they're saying:

"We talk about always being a player-led team, and, obviously, it sucks to have our leader go out," running back Jordan Marshall said. "But I truly believe everything happens for a reason, and we will get stronger from that moment."

"I have one job right now, and that is what (athletic director) Warde (Manuel) told me to do, is to love and care for the kids," Poggi said last week. "Right now, it’s not about winning a game, it’s not about auditioning, it’s about focusing on these kids and their families."

"I felt like I developed a lot this year, especially towards the back half," Texas quarterback Arch Manning said. "I want to keep it going. I feel like I have a lot more football left to play, and excited to still be part of this team."

The backstory:

Michigan and Texas are among college football’s most decorated programs, yet they have faced each other only twice. Texas won both meetings, including a 31-12 victory in Ann Arbor in 2024. The Wolverines are scheduled to visit Austin in 2027, continuing a rare but high-profile series between the two blue bloods.