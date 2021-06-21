Meryl Streep turns 72: Watch these free-to-stream titles featuring legendary actor

The lovely and legendary Meryl Streep turns 72 on June 22.

The Hollywood starlet has been in dozens of critically acclaimed movies that made her a three-time Academy Award winner and household name.

Streep is known for her remarkable talent to emulate any accent, disappear into roles such as Julia Childs and Margaret Thatcher, and is revered for being somewhat of a perfectionist when it comes to her craft.

FILE - Meryl Streep walks the red carpet ahead of the "The Laundromat" screening during the 76th Venice Film Festival at Sala Grande on Sept. 01, 2019 in Venice, Italy.

Celebrate the iconic actor’s birthday with these free titles available on Tubi.

The Homesman (2014): Starring Tommy Lee Jones, Hilary Swank, Meryl Streep, Miranda Otto, John Lithgow and Hailee Steinfeld

"On the Midwest frontier, an independent spinster and a grifter she saved from hanging transport three mentally ill women on a dangerous journey."

She-Devil (1989): Starring Roseanne Barr, Meryl Streep, Ed Begley Jr., Linda Hunt and Sylvia Miles

"A popular romance novelist embarks on an affair with his accountant, which proves to be the last straw for his disgruntled suburban wife."

Lions For Lambs (2007): Starring Peter Berg, Tom Cruise, Tracy Dali, Louise Linton, Derek Luke, Barar Peerzada, Michael Pena, Robert Redford, John Brently Reynolds and Rusty Rutherford

"The lives of an idealistic professor, two soldiers, a no-nonsense journalist, and a Republican presidential candidate interconnect in this film."

The French Lieutenant's Woman (1981): Starring Lynsey Baxter, Jeremy Irons, Emily Morgan and Meryl Streep

"When two actors star in a movie about a love affair in nineteenth-century England, their off-screen life starts to resemble the film’s plot."

Manhattan (1978): Starring Woody Allen, Anne Byrne, Mariel Hemingway, Diane Keaton, Michael Murphy and Meryl Streep

"Woody Allen, Diane Keaton, Meryl Streep and Mariel Hemingway star in Woody Allen's extraordinary and funny film that explores the embattled life and loves of a successful New York comedy writer."

