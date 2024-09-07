Men arrested following Orange County shooting that killed man, injured woman: Deputies

Two men are now in custody following an Orange County shooting in June that left one man dead and injured a woman, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

The shooting happened on June 18 in the area of Pershing Avenue and Goldenrod Road around 2 a.m. The man who died was later identified as 19-year-old Angel Martinez.

Officials later released video of the incident.

Deputies announced the arrest of two suspects in the case on Saturday: 22-year-old Amarion Hammons and 22-year-old Jabez Actie.

Both suspects were taken into custody on warrants of first degree murder with a firearm, attempted first degree murder with a firearm, shooting into an occupied vehicle as well as being charged with trafficking fentanyl, according to deputies.