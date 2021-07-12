Memphis basketball team wins Orlando AAU tournament after coach's son, 4, drowns

A team of 9 and 10-year-old boys from Memphis learned some of life’s toughest and most unexpected lessons while in Central Florida to play in an AAU basketball tournament.

"I don’t wish it on no parent. Man, just hope God gives me closure one of these good days. I know it’s going to take time," said Kevin Hughes, the team’s assistant coach.

His 4-year-old son drowned in the backyard pool at the vacation rental home where they were staying in Kissimmee on the Fourth of July.

"I’m just taking it day by day," Hughes said.

The Hughes family rented the home with a few other families for the tournament. His 10-year-old son plays on the team. His 4-year-old son, Kross, was like a little brother to all of the boys.

While Hughes coached from the sidelines, Kross was typically sitting on his hip at courtside. The boys and the families were having a wonderful week as the team was on a hot streak.

"We started out with a good start on the court. The boys were dominating game after game after game after game and they were excited," said head coach Jelisa Scruggs.

They’d wrapped up their game on the fourth and about half the team and a few adults were at the Kissimmee vacation rental home when someone found Kross in the pool.

"Split second. They witnessed the same thing I witnessed. They saw with their eyes," Hughes said with horror.

Scruggs tried giving the boy CPR until emergency crews arrived. Kross didn’t make it.

"When Coach Kevin [Hughes] came and told them the news, they cried," Scruggs said.

The Osceola County Firefighters IAFF Local 3284 took to their page and posted a picture of Kross letting the community know that this was the fiftieth drowning call they have responded to this year. It’s unclear how many of those calls resulted in deaths.

They also posted the ABCs of pool safety.

These are A) Adult supervision: attentive adult present at all times; B) Barriers: gates or secure closures should always be placed between children and water; and C) Classes & CPR: learn to swim and learn CPR.

Scruggs still can’t talk about what happened, it’s just too hard. To her surprise, Hughes asked the team that night if they wanted to pack up and go home or stay and finish the tournament.

"I was looking at them and looking at coach I'm like you're really going to do this right now," Scruggs said.

All of the boys made it clear they wanted to stay and play, including Kross’s big brother K’cyn. They finished the tournament undefeated, hitting several 3-pointers, and won the tournament.

"That newfound purpose was for them to prove not to themselves, but to Kross that they can do it and they did it for him," Scruggs said.

After winning the trophy, the boys crowned it with the Mickey Mouse ears that Kross had been wearing all week and handed it over to Hughes, insisting that he take it home with them. Scruggs said each of the boys went over and spoke to Kross’s mom, giving her their love and support after their big win.

"I’m so proud," Scruggs said.

The Hughes still working out the final details for the child's funeral. They’re asking for prayers for the team and their family.

